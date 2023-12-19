Trailer of Prashanth Varma's mythological superhero film 'HanuMan' unveiled

Embrace the extraordinary journey as an ordinary man discovers superpowers, taking on a formidable villain in 'HanuMan.' Join Teja Sajja in this pan-India, multilingual mythological superhero epic, weaving a tale of strength, transformation, and a battle between good and evil.

New Delhi [India]: The trailer of Prashanth Varma's mythological superhero film 'HanuMan' has been released.

The film stars Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai in the lead roles.

The trailer shows how an ordinary guy unexpectedly gains superpowers and he discovers a newfound strength within himself. As he embraces his abilities, he takes on a formidable super villain, turning an ordinary life into an extraordinary battle between good and evil. It is a pan-India, multilingual film and seeks to captivate audiences across diverse cultures and regions.

Teja Sajja, the film's lead, expressed his joy about the project.

He said, "Being a part of 'HanuMan' is truly special. In the mystical world of Anjanadri, a young and frail lad, once irresponsible, is bestowed with supernatural abilities through the blessings of Lord Hanuman. He takes on a formidable powermonger, harnessing the strength of mighty Lord Hanuman. The graph of the character is what inspired me so much and the film has transformed me truly."



'HanuMan' is presented by RKD Studios, while PrimeShow Entertainment is the producer of the film. Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer and Kushal Reddy is the associate producer. The film will be out on January 12, 2024.

