Trailer of 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2' released

Los Angeles: The first trailer of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2" was unveiled by the film's cast Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson at Comic Con. The cast and crew shared lots of fascinating details about the movie, including a discussion about the ending of the movie, reported Ace Showbiz. The team in the panel decided to show the first full trailer, which they said wouldn't be made available online for some time. The trailer opens with the Capitol in smoke where President Snow (Donald Sutherland) says, "The game is coming to its end," and is followed by District 13 people who say, "Our future starts tomorrow at dawn. We march together into the Capitol." One of the people from District 13 says about the President, "Sadistic inventions designed to make sport of our death." The character explains that President Snow has trapped the entire city to make it into a big, huge, almost new Hunger Games itself. The trailer continues with the scenes when the rebellion begins as Katniss (Lawrence) and her team fight against the evil ruler. "We've got one shot, lets make it count," Gale (Hemsworth) says. "Our lives were never ours, they belonged to Snow. If you kill him Katniss, you end all of this. All of those deaths will mean something," Peeta (Hutcherson) says. As the actions of revolution start, glimpses of buildings falling, fighting, arrows shooting and guns firing are presented. PTI