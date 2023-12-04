Trailer of 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' out, take a look

Godzilla and Kong Return: Explosive Trailer Teases Epic Battle in 'The New Empire' Film, Fans Await Blockbuster Clash!

Washington [US]: Makers of 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' have treated the fans with the trailer of the popular franchise, reported People.

According to a synopsis, "follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence -- and our own."

It "will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

"For most of human civilization, we believed that life could only exist on the surface of our planet," a voice says over a rumbling, quaking seismometer in the opening moments of the trailer. What else were we wrong about?"



A huge hand covered in golden armour rises from the earth, and spectators catch a glimpse of King Kong moving closer to a young monkey. As an eerie sound is heard and the music intensifies, a text comes on screen that reads, "Witness the rise of a new empire."

"Kong can't stop this on his own," a voice says before Godzilla is shown emerging from the water with glowing pink spikes. The trailer ends with a tease of an epic battle between Godzilla and Kong.

According to People, the new film brings back Rebecca Hall's lead character Ilene Andrews, a scientist who was first seen in Godzilla vs. Kong. Along for the ride in the latest clash between titans are Dan Stevens, Brian Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottle.

Director of Godzilla vs. Kong, Adam Wingard, made a comeback to helm The New Empire, working from a screenplay co-written by Jeremy Slater, Simon Barrett, and Terry Rossio.



The new movie comes as the spinoff series 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters', starring Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell, airs on Apple TV+. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is in theaters on April 12, reported People.

—ANI