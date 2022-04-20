TRAI issues draft rules for full mobile number portability

New Delhi: Telecom regulator TRAI has issued draft regulations to facilitate full mobile number portability which is set to start from May 3. The full or nationwide mobile number portability (MNP) will allow consumers to change service provider in any part of the country while retaining their existing number. At present, mobile number portability allows consumers to change their service provider within a telecom circle which in most cases is limited to a state. "In view of implementation of full MNP some changes will be required in the MNP Regulations 2009 (as amended). Accordingly, draft amendment to the Telecommunication Mobile Number Portability Regulation, 2009, has been prepared," TRAI said in a statement. The Department of Telecom on November 3, 2014 issued amendment to the MNP Licence Agreement and asked telecom operators to implement full MNP within a period of six months from the date of amendment to the licences. In the new amendment TRAI wants to introduce a clause to safeguard interest of post-paid mobile service users who face disconnection in new network even after clearing all their dues of their old service provider. The regulator has fixed timeline on both the old or donor service provider and new or recipient service provider for clear communication about dues cleared by the subscriber to ensure continuity of service. TRAI has sought public comments on the subject by February 6, 2015. PTI