Trai's android app for feedback on telecom service quality

New Delhi: Mobile phone subscribers can now give instant feedback on quality of services provided by operators to regulator TRAI through online or through an Android based mobile application. Operators will invite penalty if they fail to meet minimum service quality benchmarks set up Telcom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). "Considering the growing penetration of Internet and smart phones, TRAI has introduced a Web-based application as well as an Android-based app for assessing customer perception of cellular services," TRAI Secretary Sudhir Gupta said in a note. Under existing regulations, TRAI can impose up to Rs 50,000 penalty on telecom operators for failing to meet any quality of service parameter for mobile services and up to Rs1 lakh for repeating such failure. PTI