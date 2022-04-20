Tragic That People Lost Lives Due To Rains In Mumbai, Cloudburst In U'khand: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said it was tragic that people lost their lives due to rains in Mumbai and a cloudburst in Uttarakhand, and asked party workers to provide relief to the affected. "People losing their lives due to rains in Mumbai and cloudburst in Uttarakhand is tragic. My condolences to their families and friends," Gandhi said Telegram, a an instant messaging software. "I appeal to Congress workers to offer every assistance in the relief work and help save as many lives as possible," he also said in a post. PTI