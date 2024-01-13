Tragic Incident in Bhopal: Stray Dogs Maul Seven-Month-Old Baby to Death

A horrifying incident unfolds in Bhopal's Ayodhya Nagar as a seven-month-old baby succumbs to a vicious mauling by stray dogs. The heart-wrenching scene, captured on video, sparks immediate actions from authorities, while the grieving family faces the aftermath of the tragic event.

Bhopal: In a heartbreaking incident in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, a seven-month-old baby boy fell victim to a brutal mauling by a pack of stray dogs in the Ayodhya Nagar area. The horrifying episode, captured on video, went viral on social media, prompting immediate attention from authorities.



The police, alerted to the incident, exhumed the baby's body, which had been hastily buried by the grieving family, and sent it for post-mortem on Saturday. The infant, belonging to a family of laborers, was left momentarily on the ground by his mother as she attended to nearby chores, according to Inspector Mahesh Nilhare of the Ayodhya Nagar police station.



A pack of dogs attacked and dragged the defenseless child, leading to a tragic and fatal outcome. Despite the cries for help from the surrounding community, the dogs inflicted severe injuries, disfiguring the infant and causing his immediate demise.



Hailing from the Guna district, the child's family had laid him to rest in a village near Bhopal. The police are set to register a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the case.



In response to the distressing incident, the district administration has extended financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the grieving family, with an additional Rs 50,000 to be disbursed soon. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken action by capturing eight stray dogs in the Ayodhya Nagar area. The district collector has instructed the civic body to launch a campaign aimed at addressing the issue of stray dogs in the region.

