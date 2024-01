Heart-wrenching Discovery: Former model Divya Pahuja's lifeless body found in a Haryana canal. She had earlier been granted bail in the Mumbai fake encounter case but met a tragic end, being shot in a Gurugram hotel months later.

Chandigarh: In a distressing incident, the lifeless body of ex-model Divya Pahuja has been discovered in a canal in Tohana, Haryana, as reported by Subhash Boken, PRO Gurugram Police, via news agency ANI.

Pahuja, previously implicated in the alleged fake police encounter of a gangster in Mumbai, met a fatal end after being shot at a Gurugram hotel, despite being granted bail several months earlier.

—Input from Agencies