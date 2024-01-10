Tragic car-truck Collision Claims 3 killed and Injures 4 in Jharkhand

Fatal Collision Claims Lives in Jharkhand: Car-Truck Accident Leaves Three Dead, Four Injured on NH 23

Ramgarh (Jharkhand): A devastating collision between a car and a parked truck in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district has resulted in the loss of three lives, including that of a two-year-old child, with four others sustaining injuries. The fatal incident unfolded around 3:30 am on Wednesday along National Highway 23 near Chitarpur in Rajrappa, approximately 60 km away from the state capital Ranchi.



According to a senior police official, the collision occurred when the car, carrying 10 passengers, collided head-on with the stationary truck. "Regrettably, a woman and her two-year-old child lost their lives instantly, while another individual succumbed to injuries en route to RIMS in Ranchi," stated Rajrappa Police Station in-charge, Sanjay Kumar Nayak.



The injured individuals were promptly admitted to a nearby hospital for medical attention, Nayak confirmed. The occupants of the car were reportedly en route to Parasnath hills in Giridih district from Chetar village in Ramgarh at the time of the tragic incident.



The low visibility caused by early morning fog is believed to have contributed to the collision, as per Nayak's assessment of the situation.

—Input from Agencies