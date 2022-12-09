Tragic Accident In Bageshwar, Four Died

Bageshwar (The Hawk): A car fell into a deep gorge on the Kanauli-Shama road. Four people, including three women, died in the accident, while a child and a woman were seriously injured. According to the information, the car number UA 04 E 4727 was going from Kanoli towards Shama at around 5 pm on Thursday. The driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle near Ramadi and the car fell into a deep gorge. Vehicle owner (driver) Darban Singh (60), son Dan Singh resident of Hyundungara (Kapkot) resident of Bindukhatta, Lali Devi (55) wife Khushal Singh resident of Hyundungara, Gopuli Devi (62) wife Gopal Singh resident of Hyundungara and Manuli Devi (52) were involved in the accident. Wife Paan Singh resident Bhanar Tikta died on the spot. Whereas, Pushpa Devi (35) wife Balwant Singh resident of Hyundungara and Jyoti (4) daughter Ganga Singh resident of Hyundungara (Dwarika) were injured. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the local people reached the spot. By then four people had died. People sent both the injured to Kapkot's Community Health Center through 108 ambulance. After this the incident was informed to the police. On getting information about the incident, the police force headed by Police Station officer Pratap Singh Nagarkoti from Kapkot left for the spot. It is being told that the family of the deceased Darban Singh had come to their village Hyundungra from Bindukhatta a week ago to attend the puja(worship). On Thursday, he was returning to Shama with his family members. During this the accident happened.