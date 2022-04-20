Tragic! Elephant Hit By Train Dies In Uttarakhand

Lalkuan: In a tragic incident, an elephant died after being hit by a speeding train. The accident occurred in Uttarakhand's Lalkuan. The deceased elephant is said to be a tusker and one of its teeth broke to pieces during the accident. The elephant's age is estimated to be 10 years. Locals gathered at the spot soon after the news of the elephant's death spread. While many were seen taking pictures and videos of the elephant, no one from forest department reached to investigate.