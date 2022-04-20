Traffic Resumes On Badrinath Highway

Dehradun: The Badrinath highway which was closed after heavy rain and landslides around midnight, opened on Tuesday morning, an official said.

Landslides triggered on Monday night at Lambagad left the highway blocked with rocks for almost eight hours.

The annual 'Chaar Dham' pilgrimage at the other three places - Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath though were running smoothly, he added.

Water-logging was reported in many places, including the low lying areas here. Power outages have also been reported.

On Monday, the Uttarakhand capital received more than 177 mm of rain in less than three hours, leading to many civic woes, the official said. Hrishikesh and Haridwar have also been receiving heavy rainfall and the weather was cloudy and pleasant in places like Almora, Haldwani, Mussoorie and Nainital. Regional Met Director Vikram Singh predicted that monsoon would enter the hill state anytime now. The heavy rains in many parts of the state were "largely pre-monsoonal showers", he added.