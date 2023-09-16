Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of IICEC by PM Modi on Sunday

New Delhi: In view of the inauguration of ‘India International Convention & Expo Centre’ (IICEC) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters suggesting alternate routes due to special arrangements, an official said here.

According to the advisory, the route from NH-48 to Nirmal Dham Nala (UER-II) will remain affected the whole day and commuters are advised to avoid UER-II (NH-48 to Nirmal Dham Nala).

“The commuters are advised to take alternate routes for Najafgarh from NH-8: Bijwasan Najafgarh Road and NH-48 via UER-II from Najafgarh/Dwarka. Further the commuters can take a left turn from Dhulsiras Chowk,” stated the advisory.

The commuters going towards Dwarka Sector-23 can use Road No. 224 and vehicles going to Gurugram from Dwarka can use Dhulsiras Road towards Bamnoli Village or Najafgarh Bijwasan Road.

The advisory further advised that the residents of Dwarka Sub-city and West Delhi can use Palam Flyover to reach their destinations.

“In order to minimise problems, the general public are advised to plan their journey in advance,” the advisory added.

—IANS