Traffic Jam At Delhi-Noida Border Due To E-Pass Checking

New Delhi: Delhi-Noida border witnessed jam">traffic jam on Monday morning due to checking of e-passes required to enter Uttar Pradesh. Commuters are not allowed to enter Utter Pradesh without passes amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Police force is deployed at the border to foresee the security. With an increase of 14,821 new cases and 445 deaths, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,25,282 on Monday, said the Union Ministry of Health. —ANI