Traffic flow restored in some parts of Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police said on Saturday that several roads in the national capital, which were previously closed due to the overflow of the Yamuna River, have now been reopened. Normal traffic flow has been restored in several areas of the city as floodwaters recede, giving relief to commuters and residents.

With the water levels decreasing, police have opened some previously closed roads.

The water level in the Yamuna River dropped from a 45-year high of 208.60 metres to 207.67 metres at 8 a.m. on Saturday, according to a traffic advisory.

“The same has started showing results in the form of decrease in water-logging on roads. As on 11 a.m., restrictions on some roads were relaxed for traffic movement, while some roads are still closed,” it said.

“The Bhairon Marg from Mathura Road to Ring Road, Vikas Marg from ITO to Laxmi Nagar, both carriageways, and Nishad Raj Marg from Shanti Van to Geeta Colony have been opened,” it said.

The boulevard road, slip road, service road, and left turn beneath Yudhishthira Setu are now accessible, although the route from Shanti Van to Rajghat and towards ISBT remains closed.

The advisory further stated that both the Chandgi Ram Akhara carriageway to Mukarba Chowk and the Chandgi Ram Akhara carriageway to IP College were now open to traffic.

“The Ring Road-Majnu Ka Tilla-ISBT-Shanti Van-IP flyover to IP Depot, both carriageways, Ring Road-IP Depot to IP flyover to ISBT carriageway, Salim Garh bypass, Old Iron Bridge Pusta to Shamshan Ghat, and Outer Ring Road-Mukarba Chowk to Wazirabad carriageway are still closed,” the advisory read.

“The entry of heavy goods vehicles has been banned from Singhu Border, Tikri Border, Rajokari Border, Badarpur Border, Chilla Border, Gazipur Border, Loni Border, Apsara Border and Bhopura Border. However, there are no restrictions on vehicles carrying essential commodities/services and relief materials,” it said.

“Commuters are advised to postpone travel plans to the low-lying areas in view of the high alert issued by the administration and in case of unavoidable journey, the above-mentioned roads should be avoided,” it added.—Inputs from Agencies