Traffic Banned On Agra-Lucknow E-Way From Friday Midnight

Lucknow: A major section of the 302 km Agra-Lucknow Expressway, which cuts down travel time considerably between the city of the Taj and the state capital, will be closed for vehicular traffic from Friday midnight, an official said.

The restriction comes in view of the landings of major Indian Air Force planes on the expressway and would be in force till Tuesday (October 24).

Jaguars and MI-17 will land on the expressway near Bangarmau, an official of the state government said, adding that transport Aircraft Hercules C-17 will also make a landing. The development could throw a spanner in the travel plans of many commuters who planned to take the expressway after the long Diwali holiday break. Because of the daily drills from Saturday, the expressway would be closed completely from the Kanpur Araul interchange to Lucknow.

The state government has issued a list of alternate roads.