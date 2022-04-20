Traditional Welcome Awaits Rahul Gandhi At Amethi

Amethi: Amethi is set to accord a traditional welcome to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who will be on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, from Monday after his recent visit to Kailash Mansarovar.

A 'bhandara' and a grand welcome have been organised in 'Musafirkhana' in view of the visit of the Congress president to his constituency after the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage.

Several hoardings have been put on on the highways and other places welcoming Mr Gandhi as a ' Shiv Bhakt.'

A senior Congress leader said on Sunday that there was a tradition in Poorvanchal and Awadh to felicitate people once they return from pilgrimage. 'Amethi is like home for Rahul Gandhi and Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is the most pious Hindu pilgrimage and hence he deserves a special welcome,' he said, adding that slogans of ' Bol Bam' would be raised during the visit of the Congress president. This will be Mr Gandhi's first visit to Amethi after his Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. UP Congress MLC and leader of the Upper House Deepak Singh said here that Mr Gandhi would reach Amethi on Monday and attend several programmes. 'During his stay, the Amethi MP will attend the district vigilance and monitoring committee meeting to review developmental works on Tuesday. Besides, he will also attend several farmers' chaupals and inspect development works done under MPLAD,' Mr Singh said. Mr Gandhi might also attend 'prabhat pheri', an ambitious programme of the party, which would kickstart on Tuesday and culminate on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. During 'prabhat pheris', Congressmen will stroll through villages chanting 'Ram Dhun' (Raghupati Raghav Rajaram....) and spread the message of love and harmony and non-violence as preached by Mahatma Gandhi. Later, the Congress workers will also take a vow on not allowing anyone to divide the country on caste or communal lines and spread hatred. Mr Gandhi will reach Amethi at around 1100 hrs on Monday and will inaugurate the office of the Rajiv Gandi Mahila Vikas project at Nigoha village in Bahadurpur area and later at 1400 hrs, he will inaugurate the mobile power transporters at Jais . He will meet the gram pradhans at Jamo block and will stay at the forest guest house in 'Musafirkhana' in the night. On September 25, Mr Gandhi will attend the district vigilance and monitoring committee meeting at 1130 hrs and thereafter, will return to Delhi in the afternoon. UNI