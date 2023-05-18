Traditional schooling/homeschooling

The concept of home education is not new as it is the forerunner of an organized school system. In the modern sense of the word, homeschooling is an alternative to traditional schooling. In some countries, self-directed education at home is a legal option for parents who wish to educate their children under different conditions than in public or private school institutions. Motivations can be different: from dissatisfaction with schools in the family sector to today's schools to general dissatisfaction with the system. In most countries where the concept is legally regulated, the personal will of the parents is also a possible reason.

Traditional school versus homeschooling Advantages and disadvantages of homeschooling Should we forget the concept of regular schooling? About the author Share this information Traditional school versus homeschooling According to a recent homeschool study in the United States, parents cited the following reasons for homeschooling their children: 33% of the respondents indicated that they do notHe has decided to do this for religious reasons 30% of families believe that the conditions of schools are bad 14% disagree with school activities and curriculum 11% found that students lacked academic challenges About 9% cited ethics as the main reason they wanted to use this option. Additionally, nearly 85% of respondents cited safety, drugs, violence, and peer pressure as reasons for deciding to homeschool their children. Finally, 72% of the ethical and Explained religious reasons as necessary. Also, 68% of respondents were dissatisfied with teachers in the public school system.

Advantages and disadvantages of homeschooling Flexible learning and leisure schedules are the main advantages of homeschooling because consistency, resourcefulness and independent thinking require a different environment. We spoke to a parent about this concept and the benefits it brings. She wanted her son and daughter to have (relative) freedom of choice regarding this aspect. Also, let them see their true passion and see them She wanted to be close enough to support in the best possible way. As a result, they have developed mutual trust. Their relationship grows day by day as they learn how to live with each other and treat each other with respect and love. The intensity of this way of life has made them more conscious in what they say and do. In addition, a child will not be exposed to the harmful effects of other neglected children. Fighting them with physical, verbal, or sexual assaults orOne will not have to experience what happens regularly in classic institutions. Additionally, studies show that students are first exposed to drugs and all disruptive materials in public schools. Wrapping it all up, the main advantages of this concept are the emphasis on the necessary topics and the absence of unnecessary content, and adaptation to the characteristics of the child. On the other hand, the lack of socialization with peers and some parents are not being educated enough to teach and make important deficiencies.

EIn this situation, it is necessary to offer other forms of communication. These can be online messages on popular platforms, e-mail or video conferencing, which will enable face-to-face interaction between teacher and student. Ultimately, this will reduce the feeling of loneliness. Should we forget the concept of regular schooling? The traditional school is often considered the bedrock of a developed and productive society. However, this belief usually stems from the following assumption: people who complete the traditional education system do will continue to do and operate the machinery of society to maintain large corporate profits in a system that requires constant growth. Instead of supporting and encouraging creative and out-of-the-box thinkers, the system encourages more submissive, obedient and trained students. Thus, in this way, it is ensured that the existing system is continuously maintained. This means that the mainstream model focuses less on the individual and their progress. Instead, the focus is more on creating a "production line" of workers who will go out into the world and perform their tasks within the boundaries set by the system. Sir Ken Robinson gave a famous TED talk in 2007 in which he presented his belief that education kills creativity.

This video is one of the most watched TED Talk recordings of all time and has inspired many to rethink how they educate their children. As the classic ways still of an ever-changing society As demands keep pace, many are turning to the homeschool option. This type of study allows the child to explore more and spend free time in a more quality and efficient manner. In the United States, about 17% of children between the ages of 3.8 and 5 are homeschooled. At the same time, the figure is even lower in Canada, standing at just 1%. On the other hand, globally this number tends to increase as more and more people around the world become aware of the limitations of classical studies. Note this Importantly, studies conducted in the United States and Canada show that homeschooled children learn more and achieve better results than their peers who are educated in traditional institutions.