Traders Organisation Should Identify Black Sheep Of Corrupt Businessmen: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked the traders community to expose the black sheep of corrupt businessmen, so government can punish them accordingly.

Yogi Adityanath, who held a meeting with Commercial Tax Department and Vyapari Kalyan Board, here, asked the members of Vyapari Kalyan Board to provide a list of corrupt businessmen to the administration so that stern actions could be taken against them.

To stop the crime against businessmen in the state, CM Yogi directed the board members to hire watchmen for their areas. In this way a communication will be set up between the local businessesmen, police and administration.

He also instructed the members to use technology and install CCTV cameras in their areas.

Discussing the issues of Vyapari Kalyan Board with electricity department, CM instructed them to provide a list to Principle Secretary, Electricity Department, of those merchants, whose security money hasn't been returned. CM Yogi also informed the members of Vyapari Mandal Board that Centre will soon launch a pension scheme for small merchants.

CM Yogi asked the Vyapari Control Board members to establish communication with businessmen of different regions of the state. He instructed them to form four teams to go in four regions of the state ie, east, west, mid UP and Bundelkhand region to listen the problems of local merchants and report it to local administration and concerned departments.

CM Yogi also instructed the officials to include local merchants in the meeting of administration, police department and Udyog Bandhu. He asked the officials to have one meeting in every three months. UNI