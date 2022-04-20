Traders' killing: Police arrests six robbers

Mathura : In a major breakthrough in the killing of two jewellers, the Mathura police on Saturday arrested six robbers after a brief encounter, in which about six police personnel were injured.





The kingpin, Rakesh alias Ranga, was arrested and ornaments worth around Rs 20 lakh and firearms were recovered from him, SSP Vinod Kumar Mishra told reporters. He said Rakesh was carrying a reward of Rs 15,000 on his head.





Acting on a tip-off, a police team, led by SP (City) Ashok Kumar, surrounded the residence of one of the accused.





After a brief encounter, Rakesh, his brothers Neeraj and Kamesh, Ayusha, Aditya and Vishnu were arrested.





Two inspectors, three sub-inspectors and one constable were injured. One constable was also attacked with a sharp-edged weapon, while Rakesh and Kamesh were also injured. The injured have been hospitalised.





Gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh, one pistol, two magazines, 19 live rounds and six empty cartridges, four country-made pistols with 10 live and four empty cartridges, one knife, Rs 10,500 cash, seven mobile phones, three SIM cards and one memory card have been recovered.





The incident created a flutter in the state with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declaring in the Assembly that the case would be solved within three days.





Not honoured





But the three-day time limit could not be honoured though DGP Sulkhan Singh visited Mathura and the STF was camping here. Four police personnel were suspended following the incident.





On May 15, six armed men on motorbikes barged into the jewellery shops in the market in Mathura and opened fire, killing two persons, Vikas and Megh. Two others were injured in the incident, the police had said. Injured are being treated in a private hospital.





The traders across the state had taken exception to the case and had on Friday observed a day-long strike.





They also sent a memorandum to the chief minister. The traders had threatened to intensify the stir from Saturday evening.

