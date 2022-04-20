Trader, Son Shot At For Resisting Loot Bid In Meerut

Meerut: A medicine trader and his son were wounded after being shot at by mototorbike-borne armed assailants for resisting loot bid in Civil Lines area here late on Thursday night.

Superintendent of Police (crime) Shivram Yadav here said that Praveen Arora and his son Prakhar Arora were returning home after downing shutters of their pharmaceutical shop at Chikara complex in New Mohanpuri of Civil Lines area when two assailants tried to snatch their bag containing money and other important documents. When the loot attempt was resisted, criminals shot at them and escaped leaving their motorbike behind, Mr Yadav said, adding that both Praveen and his son Prakhar were rushed to the hospital where their condition was stated to be critical. Mr Yadav said that police was trying to identify the criminals on the basis of CCTV footage recovered from cameras installed in surroundings. UNI