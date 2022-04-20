Trader Kills Wife, 3 Children Before Committing Suicide In Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: A debt-ridden trader, poisoned his wife and three children before committing suicide by jumping in front of a train in Rajghat area here on Sunday.

Senior superintendent of police Dr Sunil Gupta here on Sunday said Ramesh Gupta, resident of Hasanganj colony in Rajghat area,used to run oil business. Frustrated over alleged pressure from lenders, debt-ridden Ramesh Gupta poisoned his wife and three children and then committed suicide by jumping in-front of a moving train, he added. SSP said bodies of Sarita, wife of Ramesh Gupta ,their daughter Payal and son Ayush were found in their house while their other daughter Rachna was found in serious condition. Rachna was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, he said, adding that Rajat, another son of deceased Ramesh got ,however, saved as he was not at home that time.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and instructed concerned officers to provide possible help to the kin of the family. SSP said investigations were underway and police was interrogating some neighbours and business friends of deceased Ramesh Gupta. Appropriate action would be taken after the investigations, he pointed out. UNI