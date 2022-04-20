Trade regime with India unchanged, says Pakistan

Islamabad:(IANS) Pakistan has not changed the trade regime with India despite strains in their relationship, Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir has said.





Dastgir was speaking in response to the issue raised by Mohsin Aziz, the chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Textile Industry, that a huge quantity of raw cotton has been stopped at the Karachi port.





According to the Associated Press of Pakistan, the minister said the government has not issued any notification in this regard.





However, Dastgir said the government has put restriction of importing 500,000 cotton bales in a year through Wagah border while there was not any such restriction on the Karachi port.





Aziz said the government should instead ban value-added products from India in a bid to protect the local textile industry.





-IANS