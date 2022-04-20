Trade Organisation Urges UP CM To Review Ban On E-Cigarettes

Lucknow: In wake of Health Ministry's recent move to place the Ordinance bill to ban E-cigarettes, a trade organisation TRENDS has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urging to review the ban on e-cigarettes.

In their letter to Yogi Adityanath, here on Friday, TRENDS pointed out that Union Health Ministry did not undertake any research, study or comparative assessment of risks associated with different methods of tobacco intake by Indians in all the years it has been sending advisories to states to ban E-cigarettes. Hence, they have depended on data from the US to justify the Ordinance Bill to ban E-cigarettes in India.

Praveen Rikhy, Convenor, TRENDS made a plea to the UP Chief Minister, saying, "We would request you, as the leader of the State of Uttar Pradesh to ask the Central Government to allow your State Health department to conduct their own research and study so that a rational decision that benefits the maximum number of people of the state, can be taken."

She added, "Health is a state subject and the immense cost of diseases connected to tobacco consumption falls on the State exchequer. After all, if there is a safer alternative to cigarette smoking, which cuts cancer incidence by 50 per cent, why should your state not offer the option to the smokers in the State of Uttar Pradesh, the statistics for tobacco use are quite alarming, with overall tobacco users (15 years and above) at 35.5 per cent and smokers at 13.5 per cent" TRENDS pointed out that E-Cigarettes could be a solution for both – smokers who want to move to a less harmful option, and the State which profits from lower health costs and better mortality rates.

TRENDS pointed out to the CM that the bill by the Union Health Ministry to bring about a ban on E-Cigarettes is based on 'selective sourcing of scientific and medical opinion' and without holding a single stakeholder meeting is nothing short of a complete murder of democratic norms.

Around 62 world renowned Doctors and Scientists, including Dr. Atul Ambekar of AIIMS, refuted each of the 4 claims that the ICMR proposed and based its recommendation to ban E-cigarettes. UNI