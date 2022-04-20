Trade flow between China, US declined in first half of 2020 by 9.7 pc - Customs

Beijing: US-China trade turnover has decreased by 9.7 percent over the first half of 2020 compared to the same period of the last year and amounted to $233.9 billion, according to data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC) on Tuesday.

According to the GACC, China's exports to the United States dropped by 11.1 percent between January and June, totaling $175.55 billion, while US exports to China fell by 4.8 percent, totaling $56.44 billion.

In June, trade between the countries reached $50.25 billion with China's exports to the US making up $39.83 billion and US exports to the Asian country totaling $10.41 billion.

The shrinkage in volume of turnover is compounded by the trade war Washington waged against Beijing prior to the coronavirus pandemic, with 2019 already having seen a 14.6 percent decrease in the trade from 2018.

UNI