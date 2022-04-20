Trade across country badly hit due to demonetisation: CAIT

New Delhi: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) today accepted the fact that as a consequence of demonatisation of high value currency by the government, the markets across the country have become gloomy and deserted.



During the past four days, consumer footfall in the markets has been very less, in comparison to normal days.

In a statement, the CAIT said not only the retail activities, even the wholesale trade has been affected severely, because of very low volume of transportation of goods.

CAIT has urged Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for remedial measures to intensify adoption of electronic payments besides ensuring smooth flow of currency both at the hands of traders and consumers. It has suggested that special camps should be organised for filing of IT returns. It will be appropriate if similar special camps may be organised in the markets with help of local Trade Associations for disbursement of currency.

According to CAIT, post demonatisation, the trade in the markets across the country has reduced to 25 per cent in comparison to normal days. It is estimated that Indian retail trade is of about Rs 42 lakh crores annually resulting to approximately Rs 14,000 crore per day out of which about 40 per cent trade is conducted through business-to-business (B2B) whereas rest of the 60 per cent trade is conducted through business to consumer (B2C) activities.

The CAIT said, "The 60 per cent of the total retail trade is conducted in urban areas whereas rest of 40 per cent is conducted in rural areas. Rural retailers from Taluka and other Moffusil areas who generally visit nearby District markets for procurement of goods had to remain at their respective places for want of sufficient funds of acceptable denomination."

It further urged that retailers who have direct connect with the consumers may also be authorised to accept high value denomination currency from the consumer subject to necessary identification documents which in turn may be submitted to Banks by the Retailers for replacement of currency. Such a step will bring normalcy in the markets & will also off load the Banks from enormous pressure.

"Mandis across the country had a very less business as farmers who had brought their produce for sale in the market have to face a nightmare when he could not get money against his saleable produce due to non availability of smaller denomination of notes. The logistic sector came to standstill as the truck drivers had only high denomination notes which caused blocks in smooth movement of transportation," it added.

According to CAIT, demonetisation has prompted the usage of digital mode of payments in the Country as people having debit/credit cards and different mobile applications of Banks, Financial Institutions and Technology providers, have started their optimum use during last three days in making payments for their day to day expenses. Many people who were earlier not using digital payments have also downloaded various applications on their mobiles to make payments.

To encourage widespread usage of digital payments, the CAIT suggested the Finance Minister that transaction cost being charged by the banks on usage of debit and credit cards is major deterrent in use of card payments may be subsidised by the government. Banks may be advised not to charge any transaction cost. As per guidelines of the Ministry of Finance released on Feburary 29, 2016 incentives may be announced for every usage of card payments.





