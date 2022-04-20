    Menu
    Tracy Morgan, wife Megan Wollover separating

    April20/ 2022


    Los Angeles: Actor-comedia Tracy Morgan and his wife Megan Wollover are no longer together.

    The 51-year-old actor, who tied the knot with Wollover in 2015, shared the news in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

    "Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce. This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy," Morgan said.

    The "30 Rock" star and Wollover, 33, share one daughter, seven-year-old Maven Sonae.

    Morgan also shares three adult sons -- Tracy Morgan Jr, 28, Malcolm Morgan, 32, and Gitrid Morgan, 34, -- from his previous marriage to Sabina Morgan.

    —PTI

