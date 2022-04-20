Tractor rally of Rahul-Capt in Punjab enters day 2

Sangrur: The Rahul Gandhi-Captain Amarinder Singh continued for the second day their three-day Kheti Bachao Yatra on Monday, with the two leaders attacking the Modi government for its 'shameless' bid to destroy not just the farmers but the entire nation with the black laws.

The central government's assault on farmers would led to the ruination of the entire nation, warned Mr Gandhi, while addressing a rally at Barnala Chow at Sangrur at the start of the tractor rally, which was scheduled to travel through Bhawanigarh, Fatehgarh Chhana, Bahmna, to culminate into another rally at the Grain Market in Samana in District Patiala.

The farmers, however, will not be scared into submission, said Rahul, warning the Modi government that they will brave Covid-19 to fight for their rights out on the streets of Punjab and the rest of the country.

Joined by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who lashed out at the Union Government for destroying the time-tested farmer-Arhtiya relationship to hand over Agriculture to big corporates like Adanis and Ambanis, Mr Gandhi made it clear that the Congress would not stop fighting for the farmers. Farmers will be left by these new laws at the mercy of these big industrialists, whom they will never be able to fight or go to for help, both the Congress leaders said, adding that the farm laws will spell doom for the farming community.

"Will you go to Adanis and Ambanis when in need, as you do with to the Arhtiyas at present,?" the Chief Minister asked the farmers, while the Congress leader said once these industrialists take control of food, every household will have to pay 3-fold for the produce, leading to devastation and suffering for the entire nation. Not only will the farmers lose their land and livelihood, others associated with the Mandis and the food procurement chain will be rendered jobless, Mr Gandhi said.

—UNI