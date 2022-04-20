Tractor Hits Bike In Uttar Pradesh, Policeman Dies

Fatehpur: A 24-year-old policeman was killed when a tractor hit the motorcycle he was riding near Sitapur village here, police said on Thursday.

Constable Vishal Yadav (24) died in the accident that took place on Wednesday evening under Thariyav Police Station, Circle Officer Anil Kumar said, adding that the tractor did not have its headlights on.

The constable, hailing from Jaunpur district, was seriously injured and taken to the district hospital where he succumbed to injuries, the CO said.

The tractor was seized, and Yadav's family has been informed, Kumar said. —PTI