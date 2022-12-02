Tracking Of The Year-2022, Pindari Glacier

Bageshwar (The Hawk): Pindari Glacier is a glacier located in the state of Uttarakhand, India. It is situated near the Nanda Devi peak in the Kumaon Himalayas. The Pindar River begins at its feet, which is a major tributary of the Alaknanda River. It is said that GW Trail, the first commissioner of Kumaon and Garhwal, was one of the earliest climbers who climbed the Pindari Glacier in 1830. After crossing the pass (now trail pass) at an altitude of 17700 feet from Wolpindari Glacier, reached the village of Martoli in Milam Valley. So it has got high importance in world arena. By looking this state government of uttarakhand has declared Pindari glacier as trekking of the year. Definitely it will invite and attract tourist, adventures,

research scholars, environmentalist and naturalist which in result will improve local circuit of economy and gnerate revenue with employment. Government of Uttarakhand has declared Pindari trekking route as Track of the Year. Under this, 100 trekkers of the country and the state have climbed Pindari Glacier in October.. Pwd kapkot division ha e been looking the maintain e of this treck. An amount of rupees 27 lakhs has been released to the Kapkot division of PWD from the district plan to repair the tracking route. Security arrangements and other basic amenities have been for looking regularly in Pindari trekking route to attract tourists. With this deployment of SDRF and health facilities are equally provided. satellite phones will be made available by the authority if needed. The local people were asked to get training in paragliding, rock climbing, tourist guide.

Challenge to improve the bad tracking route.

Pindari trekking route has not been repaired since the deluge of 2013. Even after ten years, the PWD Division of Kapkot has been continued but could not been able to make the trekking route trackable. Ten years later, at the beginning of this year, a new suspension bridge has been constructed in Dwali in place of the damaged suspension bridge in 2013. The trekking routes are in very poor condition in many places including Dwali. It is still hopeful that authorities and administration will take care to fulfill the declaration to make Pindari Glacier as a treck of the year.