Track Work For South-North Corridor 1st Phase To Be Completed By Dec: LMRC

Lucknow: The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) has said the laying of track on the first phase (23 kilometers) of the south-north corridor would be completed by December.

Mr Kumar Keshav, the Managing Director of LMRC, said that the work was progressing on a fast pace in the areas on the elevated corridor and the work for the underground phase has been accomplished.

Presently, almost all the works have been completed, except at the Badshahnagar and polytechnic crossings where the work progress is slow.

Mr Keshav said here on Friday that the track work of the entire 23 kilometre would be completed by December.

''We are carrying out both the track and the OHE work simultaneously. The track work at the end of Amausi Airport will be finished by the end of October itself,'' he added. The MD said that the 20th and the last rake of Metro would reach Lucknow by the end of this month.

''This is the last rake which we will receive from the Alstom on October 20 and I will personally be going for its delivery. The train should reach the city by the end of this month,'' said Mr Keshav. He pointed out that currently they were running seven trains on the priority track between Transport Nagar to Charbagh. ''The new rakes after they are brought to the Depot are then commissioned. They are run for the passengers only after they have covered a certain length of 2000-3000 kilometres. For this, we run these trains at night after the operations are finished on the priority corridor for a period of six to eight weeks. This is important because these trains will be run on the entire length of the corridor,'' he said.

Mr Keshav said that for three days, these trains were taken for maintenance and for the other four days of the week, they were run on the priority corridor at night.

He said that the LMRC was focusing on restoring the roads during the construction of the Lucknow Metro.

''All the barricades will be removed by the end of this month from the construction areas except for a very few where critical work is being carried out and all the roads also will be restored. We are hoping to complete this before Diwali next month. We have largely removed the boards from many stretches on the North-South Corridor,'' he pointed out.

Asked whether they were facing any problem of land acquisition, he said that they had acquired the land wherever it was required. ''We have also managed to get the land which was required for the entrance to one of the underground stations,'' he said. Regarding the change in the name of LMRC to UP Metro Rail Corporation, he said that all the relevant papers had already been submitted to the Registrar of Companies after the LMRC Board had given a nod to the change in the name. UNI