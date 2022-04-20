TPS enables Stumpp Schuele to increase Covid-19 faceshield production

Chennai: Passenger car maker Toyota Kirloskar Motor has extended its famed Toyota Production Systems (TPS) to one of its suppliers Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Springs to increase of production of face shields for public health workers and law enforcement agencies in Karnataka in their fight against spread of Coronavirus.

The car maker also said it will continue to look for more collaborations and is open to assist any critical component manufacturers in order to strengthen the fight against COVID-19.

The TPS developed by Toyota Motor Corporation is a system of efficient manufacturing eliminating waste.

According to Toyota Kirloskar -- a 89:11 joint venture between Japanese Toyota Motor Corporation and India''s Kirloskar Systems Ltd -- the Bengaluru based springs manufacturer Stumpp Schuele decided to develop and produce face shields for health workers and police.

Initially Stumpp Schuele produced 275 face shields per day, but with the help of Toyota Kirloskar and is expertise in TPS, the former ramped up its face shields production to 5,500 units per day.

"Given the positive result, the company (Stumpp Schuele) Ais now focusing on scaling up the production to much beyond 10,000 units per day, in the coming days. This step is likely to go a long way in supporting the government''s efforts in battling against this disease," Toyota Kirloskar said in a statement.

According to Raju B Ketkale, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar, when Stumpp Schuele announced their plans to develop and manufacture face shields for the public health workforce, the company joined their initiative to share its best practices in TPS and enhance their manufacturing capacity of face shields in support of their cause.

Toyota Kirloskar will continue to support Stumpp Schuele and assist them in enhancing the productivity by resolving issues related to workforce, layout modifications and other operations to reach a production capacity of much beyond 10,000 units per day.

--IANS