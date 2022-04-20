TP Sudhindra hopes new BCCI will look into his amnesty requests

New Delhi: Former Madhya Pradesh pace bowler TP Sudhindra is trying hard to get amnesty from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), although there has been no response to his appeals from the successive dispensations of the Board he has appealed to.

The 36-year-old right-arm fast bowler, who was banned for life by the BCCI in 2012 for his alleged role in spot-fixing in inter-district game in 2011 in Madhya Pradesh, is hoping that new BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will look at his case with some consideration since he himself is a cricketer.

"I am trying if I can manage to get amnesty from the BCCI so that I get back on track. I have applied to the BCCI for the last so many years but there has been no response. I am hoping BCCI will consider my case positively taking into regard my performance. My performance is the only thing I have with me," Sudhindra told IANS.

The bowler, who had also represented Deccan Chargers in the Indian Premier League (IPL), said he is looking to contribute in any avenue it might be possible, especially for the Chhattisgarh state, where he is currently stationed.

"I still have lots of cricket left in me. So if something good happens, it will be a great opportunity for me. There are many avenues where I can help the state, which is relatively new, in developing cricket with whatever experience I have," said Sudhindra who is working at the Chhattisgarh state government office in Raipur.

Chhattisgarh first competed in Ranji Trophy in 2016-17.

Sudhindra was in the prime of his career when he was banned and had taken 108 wickets in 27 first-class matches. He was the strike bowler not just for Madhya Pradesh but also for Central Zone, leading their pace attack. He had taken 40 wickets for Madhya Pradesh ending as the top wicket-taker in 2011-12 Ranji Trophy.

"It takes years to build a career. One incident should not spoil someone's career. I have given 18 years of my life to cricket. Some mistakes are made. I can't carry forward the mistakes, especially if it was from the past [a year before the decision to ban him was taken]. My appeal is that they should consider my performance and look positively," Sudhindra said.

Sudhindra also said that Ganguly the cricketer would probably appreciate the effort it takes to build a career.

"I am hopeful since Ganguly himself has been a cricketer, he can appreciate the effort that goes into building a career," said Sudhindra who has also sought the help of Mashya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) which he represented.

"Have not received any intimation from the MPCA. Let us see if they want to help; if they don't want to help, it is up to them. I have performances and these performances don't come by doing such stuff. It requires a lot of hard work. If someone's career in finished by one incident, I think it is a bit unfair," he said.

Currently, the bowler plays an occasional friendly match but has stayed away from media.

Altogether five players received sanctions from the BCCI after they got embroiled in the scandal.

While Sudhindra got banned for life, Shalabh Srivastava was banned for five years. Mohnish Mishra, Amit Yadav and Abhinav Bali got one-year bans from BCCI and ICC events.

