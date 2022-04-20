Toyota launches third generation of Innova MPV

New Delhi: Auto major Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Tuesday launched the third generation of MPV Innova — 'Innova Crysta' priced between Rs 16.26 lakh and Rs 24.33 lakh.

"The Innova redefined the segment when it was introduced in India more than 15 years ago as a premium MPV…," said Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM.

"The launch is particularly timed for those customers who are seeking unmatched safety and unrivalled comfort during long distances travel with family or on business needs."

"Innova Crysta continues its unrivalled dominance with 43 per cent of segment share," he added.

The MPV's first-generation model was introduced in India in 2005 having sold over 8,80,000 units till date, including Innova Crysta.

Later, the second generation 'Innova Crysta' was launched in 2016 and has sold close to 3,00,000 units.

—IANS