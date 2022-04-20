Toyota Kirloskar Motor restarts 'preparatory operations' at plant

New Delhi: Automobile manufacturer Toyota Kirloskar Motor has initiated the restart of some "preparatory operations" at its Karnataka plant beginning on Tuesday.

"These preparatory operations are conducted to provide our workforce with an adequately safe environment to work in, duly prioritising domains like spare parts supply as that is an important requirement from the markets where certain customer service activity has already started," Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales & Services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor was quoted as saying in a statement.

"Furthermore, we have developed certain crucial changes in guidelines for enhanced safe operations in all areas of work which would mean that the first few days will be spent on training our members on the new guidelines as well as ensuring safe materials and working environment. Hence, operations at our plant will resume in a phased manner, most importantly keeping in mind th e needs of 'social distancing' and sanitisation." According to Soni, for the auto sector to start production, it is necessary that entire value chain starts operating.

"Our value chain consists not only of our suppliers but our dealers as well who are based in different parts of the country including cities that are still under severe lockdown," he said.

At present, the country has entered into the third and a more relaxed phase of the national lockdown. Some industrial activities are allowed under this phase in certain areas as designated on the basis of the number of infected people at these places.

—IANS