Toyota Kirloskar Motor launches Toyota Urban Cruise

Mumbai: Car major Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday launched its youngest SUV, the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser to fortify its offerings in the segment and further cater to its growing number of young customers.

Priced from Rs 8.4 lakhs for the base petrol MT and Rs 11.30 lakhs for top petrol AT

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is the second model to be launched in India under the global Toyota-Suzuki alliance following the emphatic success of the premium hatchback, the Toyota Glanza.

The all-new Urban Cruiser will feature the new powerful K-Series 1.5 litre four-cylinder Petrol Engine and will be available in a choice of Manual Transmission (MT) and Automatic Transmission (AT) with a superior fuel efficiency of 17.03 kmpl and 18.76 kmpl respectively. The compact SUV offers all the high-end features that customers today seek in their cars.

Moreover, it offers an early entry into the Toyota SUV family for the young and comes with Toyota's famed global standards of sales and after-sales service. As always, safety is a top priority for Toyota – the Urban Cruiser offers Dual Front Airbags, ABS with EBD, Advanced Body Structure, Electrochromic IRVM, Hill Hold Control, Reverse Parking Camera with Display in Audio and ISOFIX Child Seat Restraint System.

Speaking on the new offering, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, "We are truly humbled by the faith reposed by the customers who made the bookings without even knowing the price points and the full list of features. To demonstrate our gratitude and provide an early-movers advantage for customers who pre-booked the Urban Cruiser, we recently announced the 'Respect Package', no-cost periodic maintenance for up to two years (or 20,000 kms whichever is earlier), that our customers are appreciating. Further, we are confident that the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser will exceed their expectations and delight them in every aspect, be it performance, comfort and convenience or safety. We are glad to bring our new offering in time for customers to make their festive season purchase decisions. We are anticipating increased demand for SUVs in the coming months and years ahead. The Toyota Urban Cruiser will play an important role in catering to this demand particularly from first-time Toyota buyers who are brand conscious and want to experience an international brand."

Bookings for the Toyota Urban Cruiser are open. Customers can either book the car online (www.toyotabharat.com) or visit their nearest Toyota dealership.

All AT variants equipped with Advanced Lithium-Ion Battery with Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) comprising Torque Assist Function, Idle Start Stop Function, Brake Energy Regeneration Function for enhanced fuel efficiency

Distinct and dynamic Two-Slat Wedge Cut Front Grille with Chrome Surrounds & Grey Finish with trapezoidal bold fog area and R16 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels for a wide and strong SUV presence

An LED light package comprising dual-chamber LED Projector Headlamps with dual-function LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) cum indicators, LED Fog Lamps, LED Rear Split Type Tail Lamps and LED High-mounted Stop Lamp to provide great looks and safer drive

Dual Front Airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Advanced Body Structure for ensuring the utmost safety of passengers

Alluring and plush dual-tone Dark Brown Premium Interiors, ergonomically laid out and wide spacious cabin for added comfort

Complete entertainment and connected experience with Smart Playcast touchscreen audio with Android Auto/Apple Carplay and Smartphone-based Navigation and reverse parking camera

Rain Sensing Wipers, Cruise Control and Electrochromic Inside Rear View Mirror (IRVM) to add to amazing comfort and convenience

In addition to top-end features, smart entry with an engine push start and stop button and Auto AC are standard features across all variants

All-new Urban Cruiser available in exclusive to Toyota mono-tone colour of Rustic Brown and special dual-tone colours - Rustic Brown with Sizzling Black Roof and Groovy Orange with Sunny White Roof

Also available in a range of other eye-catching mono-tone colours - Suave Silver, Groovy Orange, Iconic Grey, Spunky Blue and Sunny White and exciting dual-tone Spunky Blue with Sizzling Black Roof

Dual Tone, available only in the premium variant of both MT & AT options, are priced at Rs. 998,000 and Rs. 11,55,000 respectively

The best-in-class Petrol fuel efficiency of 1

8.76 kmpl for the Automatic variant

The Urban Cruiser is backed by a superior warranty of 3 years or 1 lakh km, whichever comes earlier.

—UNI