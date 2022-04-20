Tourists Thrilled With Breath-Taking Paragliding Experience

Nainital: Tourists and visitors are overwhelmed with experiencing paragliding in Uttarakhand's Nainital. The adventure sport is being conducted in Naukuchiatal of the tourist town. Here, paragliding is being offered at a height of 2,000 feet to 5,000 feet. Besides, locals, particularly youth of the nearby villages, are availing employment opportunities with the launch of paragliding here. Nowadays, the thrilling sport is being conducted at about nine points. Kayaking, canoeing and zorbing opportunities are also available here.