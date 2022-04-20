Tourists leave after Himachal government bans entry of travelers to the state

Shimla: Tourists have started leaving after the government on Thursday banned the entry of foreign and domestic visitors to the state. All existing bookings are being canceled by the tourism industry.

"I had planned my stay in Shimla until tomorrow but I had to cut short my trip due to the government's advisory. I'm a little disappointed but since public safety is a priority, I support the precautionary measure, it's for our own good," said Sachin Kumar, a domestic tourist.

The hotel Association and travel-related business units have stopped taking new bookings and are requesting the tourists to leave the hill station.

The Hotel Industry Association here in Shimla is also requesting the state government for compensation, as this will have a drastic impact on the tourism industry.

"We are in touch with the administration for the past 15-20 days. All staff members are taking the necessary precautions to avoid the spread of infection. We are happy with the government's decision as till not even one case has been reported in Himachal Pradesh," said Sanjay Sood, president of Shimla Hotel and Restaurant Association.

"Since a lot of students have holidays, there are chances that they will visit Himachal, which risks our safety. So, we request people to delay their vacations until the situation gets better. Currently, we have stopped all the check-ins," said Sood.

"I have given a representation to the chief minister requesting benefits in the near future so that we can sustain ourselves. As per the instructions, the staff will be paid on time," he added.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus case in India are 258 (including 39 foreigners).

Till now, four deaths have taken place due to the virus in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, and Maharashtra. (ANI)