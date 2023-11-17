Tourist Stopped From Offering ‘Namaaz’ At Taj Mahal

Agra: A tourist hailing from West Bengal was restrained from performing 'namaz' in the garden of the Taj Mahal, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Saturday when Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on duty observed the tourist laying out his prayer mat, which prompted intervention to prevent the religious ritual.

Senior conservation assistant for the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Prince Vajpayee, said, "A video surfaced on Thursday and upon verification, it was confirmed that a tourist from West Bengal had unfurled his prayer mat in the Taj Mahal garden, preparing for 'namaz'.

The Central Industrial Security Force personnel promptly intervened in the matter.

"The tourist was escorted to the control room, where he expressed ignorance about the prohibition on offering 'namaz' at the Taj Mahal. Subsequently, he submitted a written apology and was allowed to proceed with his visit. Prince Vajpayee clarified that the actual prayer was not performed, and the tourist complied with the regulations upon being informed. —IANS