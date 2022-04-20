Tourist Issues Will Be Resolved On Priority Basis: Avneesh Awasthi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avneesh Awasthi on Thursday said that the problems of tourists will be resolved on priority basis.

Mr Awasthi said that in view of the security and facilities for tourists, the first tourist police booth has been established in Ayodhya.

He said that on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the approval for the tourist station to provide security to national and international tourists in Ayodhya has been given by the administration.

Mr Awasthi said that the inauguration of the tourist station was done by Ayodhya MLA Ved Prakash Gupta.

The Additional Chief Secretary said that the first tourist station has been established in Ayodhya's Naye Ghat outpost. A Sub-Inspector, one woman and male constables each have been deployed in the tourist booth.

Alongside, Circle Officer (City) Arvind Chaurasia and CO Ayodhya Amar Singh have been specially given the responsibility for tourists' facility and security.

He said that following the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya title suit, number of tourists thronging the city has consistently increased and in view of their safety, the tourist station has been established. The Additional Chief Secretary (Home) said that the police officials have been given directions that there should not be any inconvenience in the movement of tourists coming to Ayodhya.

He said that after listening to the problems of tourists on priority basis, the officers and employees concerned should ensure their disposal. UNI