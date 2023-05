Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The lockdowns have badly affected the tourism of Uttarakhand. Several people lost their jobs and hotel industry, which is totally dependent on visitors, is also facing the hardship. According to state Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, the Uttarakhand government has decided to open religious places and hotels and these decisions will normalize the affected businesses in the state. He also emphasized that tourism industry and other businesses dependant on it.

—ANI