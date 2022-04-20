Tourism Ministry Promotes Tourism In The Border Areas, Through Its Various Schemes: Reddy

The Ministry of Tourism promotes tourism in the country, including in the border areas, through its various Schemes. It provides financial assistance for development of tourism infrastructure in the country, including in the Border States under its major Schemes of Swadesh Darshan and National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) to State Governments/ Union Territory Administrations/Central Agencies. The financial assistance is given on the basis of submission of Detailed Project Reports, availability of funds and adherence to Scheme Guidelines. Further, the Ministry in association with the Ministry of Civil Aviation also provides financial assistance for the development of identified tourism routes under RCS UDAN 3.Besides Ministry of Tourism has also undertaken initiatives to address challenges of border districts, tourism development, Institutional environment and security barriers in close coordination with State Tourism Departments and other stakeholders. Further, Ministry also promotes India in a holistic manner through various initiatives under its Schemes of “Domestic Promotion & Publicity including Hospitality” (DPPH) and “Overseas Promotion & Publicity including Market Development Assistance (OPMD)”, including in the border States. As part of its on-going activities; it regularly releases print, electronic, online and outdoor media campaigns in the international markets, under the “Incredible India” brand-line, to promote various tourism destinations and products of India with the objective of increasing foreign tourist arrivals to the Country. The Ministry of Tourism also regularly promotes various tourism destinations and products through its website and social media promotions.In addition, a series of promotional activities are undertaken in important and potential tourist generating markets overseas through the India Tourism Offices abroad with the objective of showcasing India’s tourism potential and promoting tourism to the Country. These promotional activities include participation in travel fairs and exhibitions; organizing Road shows, “Know India” seminars &workshops; organizing and supporting Indian food festivals; publication of brochures, offering joint advertising and brochure support, and inviting media personalities, tour operators and opinion makers to visit the Country under the Hospitality programme of the Ministry. Some of the major initiatives and efforts of Ministry of Tourism for promotion of tourism in the border States are given below:An amount of Rs. 1312 lakh was sanctioned to Border Security Force for the tourism related Infrastructural Development at Joint Check Post, Attari, Punjab.An amount of Rs. 2803.05 lakh was sanctioned to Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) for the construction of Jetties at 9 main points of embarkation/ disembarkation of River Cruise on National Waterways No 1 and 2 including Assam (Neamati, Pandu, Jogighopa and Biswanath Ghat).In a separate initiative taken in coordination with PHDCCI, webinars have been organized highlighting the need to promote tourism education among the locals as well as related stakeholders in the respective border areas of the country.Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering (IISM), Gulmarg under Ministry of Tourism has organized the Ice-Skating event and National Level Ice Hockey Championship at Drass, Kargil in January 2021.Road connectivity and way side amenities - Ministry of Tourism had shared a list of 50 Tourism Destinations including Iconic Sites and UNESCO World Heritage Sites with Ministry of Road Transport & Highways for improving road connectivity in the first phase. Where good road connectivity already exists, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways was requested to consider setting up of wayside amenities, prominent signages and beautification of the area, at a distance of 15-20 kms. on either side of the tourist destination. Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has informed that out of the 50 destinations identified by Ministry of Tourism, 23 fall under the purview of Ministry of Road Transport & Highways/National Highway Authority of India, where work is in progress, three (03) fall under the Boarder Road Organisation (BRO).1. Pangong Lake, Ladakh2. Kargil, Ladakh3. Rishikesh, UttarakhandThis information was given by Minister of Tourism Shri G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.