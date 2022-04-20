Touche! Indian's Shoot-To-Clean Unit To Trash Toilet Roll

New York: A mini bidet-like device created by Indian-origin entrepreneur Miki Agrawal seeks to change the bathroom needs by doing away with "barbaric" toilet roll forever, a media report said. The product, called a 'Tushy', is designed to shoot a stream of water to keep people's private parts clean after having used the toilet, the Sun reported on Thursday citing Forbes magazine. "All over the world -- in Europe, Asia, the Middle East -- people use bidets. Using toilet paper to clean your butt is barbaric," Agrawal was quoted as saying. The main body of the device has control functions and hooks on to the side of the toilet, while a pipe at the back of the product is designed to connect to a water supply. According to Agrawal, the device can be installed simply in 10 minutes and without the use of a plumber or electricity. "It shoots a precise spray of water exactly where you need it, and leaves you feeling clean and refreshed," she said. She said that 37 gallons of water are used to make one toilet roll but a Tushy uses just one pint of water per use. The Indian-origin entrepreneur will give away a portion of the profits to organisations supporting sanitation in the developing world.