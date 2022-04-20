Tottenham's Dele Alli shows off cricketing skills with 'outrageous catch'

New Delhi: English footballer Dele Alli, who plays as a midfielder for Tottenham Hotspur and the England national team, recently stunned everyone by pulling off an "outrageous catch" while playing cricket with his Premier League teammates.

Alli took to Twitter on Monday and shared a video of him playing cricket with his teammates. In the video, after the batsman hit the ball, Alli deflected the ball by his foot before taking the catch.

The fielders, including Gareth Bale, can be seen awestruck looking at Alli's effort. The 24-year-old was later seen looking into the camera and posing.

The official Twitter handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) also took note of the stunning fielding effort and tweeted the video with a caption: "An outrageous catch by England footballer Dele Alli while playing cricket with his Tottenham Hotspur team-mates."

"We wouldn't advise trying that with a real cricket ball though," the tweet further read.

The video of the catch went viral on social media with some calling it the "best catch of all time".

"Deadly football cricket combo," wrote one user. "Makes the outrageous look effortless!"

"Extraordinary piece of fielding out there," tweeted another.

"Jonty Rhodes would be proud," wrote another user.

—IANS