Total Solar Eclipse on Dec 14, not visible in India : Sidharth

Hyderabad: A total Solar Eclipse, the last eclipse of 2020, will occur Monday.

However, the Eclipse is not visible in India, B M Birla Science Centre Director Dr B G Sidharth said in a release here on Saturday.

The Solar Eclipse is visible from parts of Chile and Argentina in the afternoon on that day.

He said some locations in Southern South America, South-West Africa, and Antarctica will see the partial phase of this South American total solar eclipse, if the weather permits.

It is also a partial solar eclipse in Bolivia, Brazil, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay, Dr Sidharth said.

He said the Eclipse begins on 19:03:55 hours (IST) on December 14 and ends at 00:23:03 hours (IST) on December 15.

A Solar Eclipse occurs on a New Moon Day or Amavasya when Moon comes between Earth and Sun and when Sun and Moon are in the same plane to the Earth, he added.

