Total shutdown in Varanasi on Wednesday

Varanasi: With 12 new cases of coronavirus being reported on Tuesday, the district authorities in Varanasi have announced a complete lockdown in the city on Wednesday.

As per the order applicable in areas falling under the Varanasi municipal limits, all shops, mandis and home delivery services will remain closed and curfew passes also stand cancelled for Wednesday.

Only officials working in the government offices, those involved in essential services, and health workers of private and government hospitals on COVID-19 duty will be allowed to travel.

District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said that a decision on opening of shops and resumption of other services in a new manner may be taken after Wednesday.

He further said that those stepping out of their houses, other than in case of medical emergency, may face action by the authorities as strict vigil will be in place.

Till now, Varanasi has reported 49 cases of COVID-19 while the state has so far witnessed over 2,000 cases and 31 deaths.

