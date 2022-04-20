Total Positive Cases In UP Reach 410

Lucknow: Even as total lock down persist in over 100 hotspots of 15 districts in the state, the number of COVID-19 patients in Uttar Pradesh has reached to 410 on Thursday covering 40 districts of the total 75.

Of the total positive patients, 221 belong to the Tablighi Jamaat. Altogether 31 patients have recovered so far and four deaths have been reported till now.

State principal secretary health Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here on Thursday that 412 patients are in isolation ward of the dedicated hospitals while 5,734 are in the facility quarantine . The government has already arranged 9,442 isolation beds and 12,119 quarantine beds in the state.

He said of the total 63,855 people who were tracked from abroad and different regions, 45,140 have already completed their 28 days home quarantine.

The nine labs functioning in the state have till date took 7,451 samples for testing in which 410 were found positive and 6,953 negative while rest are awaited. Mr Prasad said that the government has started acquiring private hospitals in smaller cities and six were done on Wednesday." Government would give five days time to these private hospitals to handle their patients and hand it over to the government," he added.

Meanwhile, additional chief secretary home Awnish Awasthi said that Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the situation in the hotspot areas on Thursday morning with directing the officials to supply all the essentials at the door step of the people in those areas. "Governent has designated magistrates in each of the Hotspots where the officials will record the number of houses, the families staying there and other details about their health or if they were in touch with any positive COVID-19 patients. There should be sanitisation of the entire locality ," Mr Awasthi said.

The CM has directed the people that not a single person without any valid reason , should come out of their houses and appealed to the people of the state to give any information of the missing Tabligli Jamaat people as such person could be a real threat to the society in fighting Coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, 12,236 FIRs have been filed involving 39,857 people for violating lock down norms in the state while over one crore vehicles have been challaned and a fine of are 5.61 crores have been released. There are 1,967 private and 792 government run community kitchens in the state which has distributed around 11 lakh food packets on Wednesday. The government has also gone strict on fake news and till date 78 cases were registered including 14 on Wednesday. Among these 24 each cases were of Facebook and Twitter, 18 of Whatsapp and rest of Tik tok and others. UNI