Total 5,17,322 electric vehicles registered in the country over the last 3 years

38 original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) of e-2W, e-3W & e- 4W registered under phase-II of FAME-India Scheme.
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has informed that as per e-vahan portal, the details of electric vehicles registered in the country over the last three years is as under:
|
Sl. No.
|
Year
|
No. of electric vehicles
|
1.
|
2018
|
1,31,554
|
2.
|
2019
|
1,61,314
|
3.
|
2020
|
1,19,648
|
4.
|
2021 (till 19th July, 2021)
|
1,04,806
|
Total
|
5,17,322
Under FAME-II scheme, the demand incentive for e-2W is increased to Rs. 15,000/KWh from Rs. 10,000/KWh with an increase in cap from 20% to 40% of cost of vehicle to increase adoption of e-2W. Further, the phase-II of FAME-India Scheme is extended for a period of two years after 31st March, 2022.
The, following initiatives have also been taken up by the Government of India for promotion of electric vehicles in the country –
- The Government on May 12, 2021 approved a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing of Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) in the country in order to bring down prices of battery in the country. Drop in battery price will result in cost reduction of electric vehicles.
- GST on electric vehicles has been reduced from 12% to 5%; GST on chargers/ charging stations for electric vehicles has been reduced from 18% to 5%.
- Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) announced that battery-operated vehicles will be given green license plates and be exempted from permit requirements.
- MoRTH issued a notification advising states to waive road tax on EVs, which in turn will help reduce the initial cost of EVs.
Annexure-I
Details of Electric Vehicle Manufacturers/ Original Equipment Manufacturers registered under Phase- II of Fame India Scheme
|
Category
|
Name of Manufacturers
|
e-2W
|
1
|
Ampere Vehicle Pvt. Ltd.
|
2
|
Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd.
|
3
|
Benling India Energy & Technology Pvt. Ltd.
|
4
|
Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.
|
5
|
Jitendra EV Tech Pvt. Ltd.
|
6
|
Li-ions Elecktrik Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
|
7
|
Okinawa Auto Tech Pvt. Ltd.
|
8
|
Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd.
|
9
|
TVS Motor Company Ltd.
|
10
|
M/s. Tunwal E-motors Pvt. Ltd
|
e-3W
|
1
|
Champion Polyplast
|
2
|
Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solution Ltd.
|
3
|
Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd.
|
4
|
Victory Electric Vehicles Intl. Pvt. Ltd.
|
5
|
YC Electric Vehicle Pvt. Ltd
|
6
|
Best Way Agencies Pvt. Ltd.
|
7
|
Energy Electric Vehicles
|
8
|
Thukral Electric Bikes Pvt. Ltd
|
9
|
M/S Saera Electri Auto Pvt. Ltd
|
10
|
Khalsa Agency
|
11
|
Goenka Electric Motor Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.
|
12
|
Atul Auto Ltd.
|
13
|
Dilli Electric Auto Pvt. Ltd
|
14
|
U P Telelinks Ltd
|
15
|
Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.
|
16
|
Lohia Auto Industries
|
17
|
Avon Cycles Ltd.
|
18
|
Altigreen Propulsion Labs Pvt. Ltd.
|
19
|
Keto Motors Pvt. Ltd.
|
20
|
Omega Seiki Pvt. Ltd.
|
21
|
Speego Vehicles Co. Pvt. Ltd.
|
22
|
Etrio Automobiles Private Ltd.
|
23
|
Grd Motors
|
24
|
Om Balajee Automobile India Pvt Ltd
|
25
|
Scooters India Limited
|
26
|
Mlr Auto Ltd
|
e-4W
|
1
|
Mahindra & Mahindra
|
2
|
Tata Motors
