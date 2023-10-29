Total 18 people admitted to hospital, 6 in critical condition: Kerala minister on Kalamassery blast

New Delhi [India]: Asserting that the Kerala Police is conducting the investigation into the blast that took place at the Convention Centre in Ernakulum district, state Minister P Rajeev on Sunday said that efforts are underway to save the lives of all the injured.

Addressing the media later on Sunday evening, the minister said that as many as six out of eight people admitted to the hospital are in 'critical condition'.

"Police are conducting the investigation...we can only reach some conclusions after a thorough investigation. 6 people are currently in critical condition, total 18 are admitted in the ICU. Efforts are underway to save the lives of all the injured," the state law minister said.

He further said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called an all-party meeting on Monday in the wake of the blasts.

The minister further appealed to the public to refrain from fake social media campaigns.

"Everyone must refrain from fake social media campaigns...Kerala always faces such situations with unity..." he said.

Multiple explosions took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kochi at around 9:00 a.m.



The explosions resulted in the unfortunate death of one woman and left over 45 people injured, with some in critical condition, as per the police.

Pinarayi Vijayan also condoled the loss of life in the incident, saying, "It's a very, very unfortunate incident."

However, a man has surrendered before the Kerala Police in connection with the blasts, said Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar.

The alleged accused have been identified as Dominic Martin claiming that he belonged to the same group of sabha.

"One person has surrendered in Kodakra Police Station, in Thrissur Rural, claiming that he has done it. His name is Dominic Martin and he claims that he belonged to the same group of sabha. We are verifying it. We are looking into all aspects of this case...The blast took place in the central part of the hall," Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar said on the blast at Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Kalamassery.

According to officials, more than 2,000 people were attending the prayer meeting when the blasts took place.

—ANI