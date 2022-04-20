Tornadoes kill more than 30 in southern US

Washington: More than 30 people were killed after tornadoes ripped through states in southern US, authorities have said.

The tornadoes hit Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South and North Carolinas and Tennessee, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said Monday that at least 11 people had been killed there, while the death toll in South Carolina was nine and that of Georgia was seven.

Besides, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Arkansas reported at least one fatality each.

More than 1 million homes and businesses also suffered power outage, according to poweroutage.us.

The storms also caused injuries, destroyed homes, toppled trees, and closed roads.

--IANS